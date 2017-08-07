DNA May Exonerate 2 Chicago Men In 1994 Rape, Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago men who say they were wrongfully convicted of rape and murder are asking a judge for a new trial.
Nevest Coleman and Darryl Fulton were sentenced to life for the 1994 rape and murder of Antwinica Bridgeman.
However, Coleman’s attorney Russell Ainsworth, with the Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Law School, says DNA has since proved someone else committed the crime. He also claims Coleman was coerced into confessing.
“He was the person who discovered the body in the basement of his building. The detectives then went back, picked him up in the middle of the night, and kept him there all night interrogating him.”
Furthermore, Ainsworth says Coleman, 25-years-old at that time, alleges that he was beaten during that interrogation.
“And the people he [Coleman] implicated in coercing his confession are the same detectives who have beaten confessions from dozens of other men.”
Ainsworth says DNA found in Bridgeman’s underwear, on her sweatshirt and underneath her fingernails point to someone else — a serial rapist. He says this “establishes innocence.”
A decision is expected on Aug. 18.
WBBM Newsradio is awaiting comment from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.