Suspect Arrested With 60 Phones At Lollapalooza Released Without Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect who was taken into custody after police found at least 60 cell phones in his backpack at Lollapalooza has been released without charges.
Police said the male suspect was detained Saturday, after he was believed to have been stealing phones from people at Lollapalooza. At least 60 cell phones were recovered from his backpack, and turned over to the festival’s lost and found.
Police said the suspect was questioned, but later was released without charges, as investigators “could not obtain complaints from victims,” and therefore could not prove the phones had been stolen.
The recovered cell phones can be found on the Lollapalooza lost and found website.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 822 items on the site; including cell phones, clothes, purses, wallets, keys, and more.