Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Police During Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was in custody Monday morning, after allegedly shooting at police officers who tried to pull him over in the Montclare neighborhood.
Police said officers tried to pull over a silver Toyota sedan at the intersection of Grand and Harlem avenues around 11:30 p.m., when they noticed the car driving erratically.
Instead of pulling over, the driver turned east on Grand Avenue, and fired shots at the officers, police said.
The officers chased the suspect for seven miles, until he crashed into a pole while making a turn at the corner of Ashland and Fullerton avenues, and came to a stop in front of a gas station.
The suspect was taken into custody, and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An officer also was injured on the scene, and was treated and released from a hospital, police said.
Charges were pending against the suspect Monday morning.