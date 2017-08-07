NU Formally Fires Murder-Suspect Professor

(CBS) – Northwestern University has formally fired the associate professor now in custody for a grisly murder in a River North high rise.
Wyndham Lathem on Monday was expected to make his first court appearance in California, where the 42-year-old reportedly turned himself into police last week following a nationwide manhunt.
Lathem and a British man were wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, 26, whose mutilated body was found July 27 in Lathem’s State Street residence.
The British man, Andrew Warren, is also in custody in the Bay Area of California. He has yet to make his first appearance; it’s not clear why the Oxford University system employee was in Chicago at the time of the murder.
“Northwestern University has terminated the employment of Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, effective Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Lathem was terminated for the act of fleeing from police when there was an arrest warrant out for him,” a Northwestern spokesperson said in a statement issued Monday.
Lathem had been a faculty member since 2007.