Reports: Former Cubs Manager Don Baylor Dies At 68

(CBS) Former American League MVP and Cubs manager Don Baylor has died at age 68, according to multiple reports Monday morning.
While best known for his standout 19-year playing career, Baylor also managed the Cubs for three seasons, from 2000 to 2002. He was 187-220 in his Chicago tenure, with the best season being an 88-74 campaign in 2001.
Baylor hit 338 career home runs and was the AL MVP in 1979, when he had 36 homers and 139 RBIs.
In addition to managing the Cubs, Baylor managed the Rockies from 1993 to 1998 and was the National League Manager of the Year in 1995.