3 Killed, 27 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was among three people killed and 27 others wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

The most recent deaths were the latest of 383 people fatally shot in the city this year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, more than 2,200 people have been shot since the start of 2017.

The 14-year-old boy, identified as Damien Santoyo, was killed in a Pilsen neighborhood drive-by shooting about 2:35 a.m. Sunday on the South Side. He was standing with two other juveniles on a porch in the 1700 block of South Newberry Avenue when people in a passing vehicle yelled gang slogans and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Santoyo, who lived in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 a.m.

About three hours later, 33-year-old Damien Hernandez was killed in a domestic-related shooting in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 30-year-old woman was being battered by Hernandez in the 6900 block of West 65th Street when she pulled out a gun and shot him three times, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was in custody and charges were pending Sunday evening.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Marvin Hines, 39, was driving west in the 300 block of West 57th Street when someone shot him multiple times in the torso, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Hines’ vehicle then struck a fence. Officers eventually found Hines in the vehicle and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 3:58 a.m. in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. A 23-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at in the 5200 block of South King Drive when someone in a white sedan fired shots, striking him in his chest and legs, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. He was expected to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least 26 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday. Follow city violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.

Last weekend, six men were killed and at least 35 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

