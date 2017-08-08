County Won’t Seek Soda-Tax Damages

(CBS) — Cook County government will no longer seeks millions in damages from the retail organization that temporarily stymied the new sweetened-beverage tax.
A spokesperson for Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle says now that legal attempts to block the tax seem exhausted, it’s best to move on.
“Now that the Appellate Court has rejected the emergency motion that would again prevent us from collecting the sweetened beverage tax, we believe we should move forward cooperatively and in good faith with the County’s retail industry. As a result, the County has determined that withdrawing its petition for damages would serve the public interest,” a statement from Preckwinkle’s office said Tuesday.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, or IRMA, challenged the new beverage tax as unfair and cumbersome to its members and got a judge to stall its implementation for about a month. That cost the county around $20 million in uncollected revenue and led government officials to begin laying off public employees.
There was no immediate response from IRMA. The group said the county’s attempts to seek damages would have a chilling effect on anyone that wants to challenge a bad policy.