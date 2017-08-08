Displaced Racing Greyhounds Need Homes

(CBS) — A Valparaiso-based animal rescue group seeks good homes for as many as 400 dogs.

The dogs are racing greyhounds, which are being left without a home because of the end to live racing Aug. 19 at Alabama’s Mobile Greyhound Park.

Jeff Coggins heads AmericanGreyhound.org and said those who have worries about racing dogs should forget what they’ve heard.

He says greyhounds by nature are “lazy and silly,” not hyper or skittish. He adds they are extremely social animals by virtue of the fact that they have lived and raced together for most of their lives.

Coggins said 60 percent of greyhounds even get along fine with cats.

For those who would like to “try out” a greyhound, the organization seeks foster homes where one or more dogs can stay until they can find a “forever home.”

The Alabama dogs are not the largest group the rescue group has attempted to place.

It helped disperse more than 1,000 dogs when Kenosha’s Dairyland Greyhound Park shut down in 2009.

He urges those interested in adoption or fostering to contact the rescue group online or by phone at (219) 771-0892.