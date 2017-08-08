Wives Of Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper Join In The Fun Of Fueling Harper-To-Cubs Speculation

(CBS) The wives of Cubs star Kris Bryant and Nationals star Bryce Harper, the two most recent National League MVPs, added fuel to the speculation that the two may someday become big league teammates.
While the Nationals were in town to face the Cubs over the weekend, Jessica Bryant posted a photo of her and Kayla Harper to social media with the captions “Fans want it … & we are more than good with this idea…” and “#HarperToTheCubs.”
Bryant and Harper are each natives of Las Vegas and have a friendship that dates back to childhood.
Harper is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season. Bryant is under team control with the Cubs through 2021.
Speculation that Harper would be interested in joining Bryant in Chicago first took wide root in early June, when longtime reporter Peter Gammons said on 670 The Score, “I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs.”
When the Cubs visited the Nationals in late June, the players and their wives also posed for a photo, which Harper posted to Instagram with “#Back2BackOneDay.”