MLB Postseason Schedule Released: NLDS Begins Oct. 6, World Series Starts Oct. 24

(CBS) MLB released its postseason schedule Tuesday, and the National League Divisional Series will begin Friday, Oct. 6.
Game 1 of the World Series will be Oct. 24.
The American League wild-card game will be contested on Oct. 3, with the National League wild-card game following Oct. 4. The American League Divisional Series begins Oct. 5.
If the defending champion Cubs hold off the Brewers and others in the NL Central — they have a 1.5-game lead entering play Tuesday — they’d start the NLDS on Oct. 6, almost certainly at the Nationals.
In that instance, the Cubs would be in line to host Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday, Oct. 9 at Wrigley Field and then Game 4 on Oct. 10 if necessary. The Bears host the Vikings in a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 9 at Soldier Field.
All of the NL playoff games will be televised by TBS. The AL wild-card game is on ESPN, while the two ALDS matchups are on FS1 or MLB Network. The ALCS is on FOX or FS1, while the World Series will be televised in its entirety by FOX.