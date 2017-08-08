Police Shooting, Manhunt On Bishop Ford Slows Traffic, Halts Trains

(STMW) — Vehicular and train traffic is slowed on the Far South Side after a police pursuit of a carjacking suspect led to a police-involved shooting and ongoing manhunt along the Bishop Ford Freeway.

It began about 2:19 p.m. when Dolton police tried to stop a vehicle being sought in connection with a carjacking in Hazel Crest, according to Illinois State Police. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran off near 130th Street, and police began a foot pursuit.

One of the suspects was shot by police and taken to an area hospital, according to ISP.

The other is still at large, and a large police contingent, including ISP, Dolton and Chicago officers are searching the area along the freeway on foot.

Chicago Police said they are assisting the Dolton police with the investigation in the 1300 block of East 130th Street, but would offer no further details. Dolton police could not immediately provide information.

All traffic on the inbound Ford was being stopped at 130th Street as of about 3 p.m., though some traffic was being allowed past on the shoulder at of about 4 p.m. Southbound lanes are not affected.

The South Shore Line’s eastbound 209 train is stopped at Millennium Station because of the police activity near the Hegewisch station. Train 109 has also been stopped just west of the Hegewisch station; and westbound train 118 is stopped at East Chicago. No timetable has been given for resumption of service.

This story is developing… Check back for updates.

