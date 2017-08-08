Police Officer Buys Shirt And Tie For Shoplifter Who Had A Job Interview

CBS Local — A Toronto police officer purchased a shirt and tie for a shoplifter who needed an outfit for a job interview, CP24 reported.

The officer, Niran Jeyanesan, said he wanted to give the young man a solid opportunity to get his life back on track after he attempted to steal from a Walmart the previous night.

When Jeyanesan and his partner responded to Walmart’s call, the loss prevention officer working at the store had apprehended an 18-year-old man for attempting to steal a dress shirt, tie and pair of socks. The man later told the officer that he needed the outfit for an upcoming job interview.

“This young person has been facing his own difficulties in life and he was looking to straighten out all that by providing for his family and trying to get a job,” Jeyanesan told CP24.

The officer then released the shoplifter without charging him, and Jeyanesan purchased the shirt and tie for the 18-year-old.

“This individual didn’t have any resources,” the officer said. “He wanted to go get that job. That was in his mind. I think he truly made a mistake.”

Toronto Sgt. Paul Bois praised Jeyanesan for making the extra effort, and forgoing the cost of the outfit, to help the young man.

“I think the officer did a fantastic job. He exercised his discretion, definitely showed some humanity in dealing with this particular individual. Every circumstance is different and in this particular case the individual had undergone some personal difficulties and the officer wanted to help him out with that and I think collectively that’s why we are all here doing this job,” Bois said.

But Jeyanesan said he was just doing his job.

“Police officers do this every day and they don’t get recognized for it. We don’t look for any recognition,” he said. “A core part of policing is helping people and I think we do that every day.”

[H/T: CP24]