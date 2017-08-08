Tionda And Diamond Bradley: Latest ‘Age Progression’ Images

(CBS) – The latest “age progression” sketches of the two Bradley sisters — missing from their South Side apartment for more than 16 years now – have been released.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

Tionda Bradley would be 26 now. Diamond would be 19.

“My first thought is, we’re not looking for two little children anymore. We’re looking for adults,” says Shelia Bradley-Smith, the girls’ great aunt.

“It’s like I’ve missed watching you grow into that person that the age progression is trying to reflect.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is releasing the images. The last age-progression sketches came out about four years ago.

“I stare into their eyes, just like I do photos of them when they were young. And it really hurts so bad,” Smith says.

And yet she’s hopeful there will be a positive conclusion.

“We’re going to find Tionda and Diamond – even as adults. We’re still going to be looking,” the relative says.