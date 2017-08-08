Camera Found Hidden In Restroom At Des Plaines Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Walgreens store manager in northwest suburban Des Plaines made a disturbing discovery Friday, finding a camera inside the women’s restroom.
The manager found what he thought was a cell phone that had been dropped on the floor, but when he looked closer, he found out it was a camera hidden in what looked like a working electrical outlet.
The device had been stuck to the wall using an adhesive and Velcro.
It had been placed directly in front of the toilet, about a foot and a half off the ground. The camera was motion-activated, and came equipped with a memory card.
For some reason, the camera detached from the Velcro and fell to the floor.
The manager estimated it had been in the restroom for at least two days.
Des Plaines police were investigating. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.