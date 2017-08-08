White Sox Prospect Luis Robert Out 7-10 Days With Sprained Ankle

(CBS) White Sox outfielder prospect Luis Robert will miss seven to 10 days with a sprained right ankle, according CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes and other reports.
Playing with the DSL White Sox in the Dominican Summer League, the 20-year-old Robert was hurt while running the bases Monday. X-rays were negative.
A native of Cuba, Robert signed with the White Sox for $26 million in late May. He’s hitting .284 with two homers, seven RBIs and 14 runs in 24 games.
Robert is rated as the No. 45 prospect in Baseball America’s rankings.