White Sox Prospect Luis Robert Out 7-10 Days With Sprained Ankle

August 8, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Luis Robert

(CBS) White Sox outfielder prospect Luis Robert will miss seven to 10 days with a sprained right ankle, according CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes and other reports.

Playing with the DSL White Sox in the Dominican Summer League, the 20-year-old Robert was hurt while running the bases Monday. X-rays were negative.

A native of Cuba, Robert signed with the White Sox for $26 million in late May. He’s hitting .284 with two homers, seven RBIs and 14 runs in 24 games.

Robert is rated as the No. 45 prospect in Baseball America’s rankings.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch