93-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From Gresham

August 9, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: dementia, Gresham, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a 93-year-old man who went missing Tuesday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Ceasar Douglas was last seen in the 8300 block of South May, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may have boarded a bus at 83rd and Racine.

Ceasar Douglas (Source: Chicago Police)

Douglas is described as a 6-foot-1, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has dementia and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.

