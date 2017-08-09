Cubs Place Koji Uehara On 10-Day DL, Recall Justin Grimm

August 9, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Justin Grimm, Koji Uehara

(CBS) The Cubs have placed right-handed reliever Koji Uehara on the 10-day disabled list with a right neck strain, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Uehara left after facing three batters and without recording an out in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night. He has a 3.55 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 43 appearances this season.

In his place, the Cubs have recalled right-handed reliever Justin Grimm from Triple-A Iowa. He has a 5.18 ERA in 36 appearances for the Cubs.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch