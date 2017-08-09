Cubs Place Koji Uehara On 10-Day DL, Recall Justin Grimm

(CBS) The Cubs have placed right-handed reliever Koji Uehara on the 10-day disabled list with a right neck strain, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 42-year-old Uehara left after facing three batters and without recording an out in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night. He has a 3.55 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 43 appearances this season.
In his place, the Cubs have recalled right-handed reliever Justin Grimm from Triple-A Iowa. He has a 5.18 ERA in 36 appearances for the Cubs.