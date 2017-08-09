Cubs, White Sox Reveal Nicknames For Uniforms To Be Worn During ‘Players Weekend’

(CBS) The weekend of Aug. 25-27 has been tabbed “Players Weekend” in MLB in which uniform policies will be relaxed so as to allow players’ personalities to be better expressed.
Put another way, players are allowed to swag out as much as they want.
As part of it, players will be allowed to wear nicknames on the back of their uniforms. The Cubs and White Sox revealed those nicknames Wednesday, and below is a sampling of them.
A sampling of the Cubs:
Jake Arrieta: “Snake”
Kris Bryant: “KB”
Anthony Rizzo: “Tony”
Kyle Schwarber: “Schwarbs”
Javier Baez: “El Mago” (“The Magician”)
Jon Lester: “Lester”
Tommy La Stella: “La Stella”
Willson Contreras: “Willy”
Koji Uehara: “Koji”
Jose Quintana: “Q”
A sampling of the White Sox:
Tim Anderson: “B Moss” (in honor of his late friend)
Derek Holland: “Dutch”
Avisail Garcia: “Avi”
James Shields: “Juego G”
Leury Garcia: “El Molleto”
Chris Beck: “Bubba”
Carlos Rodon: “Los”
Jose Abreu: “Mal Tiempo”