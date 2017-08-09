Emanuel On Rauner: He’s One To Talk About ‘Mismanagement’

(CBS) — Mayor Emanuel on Wednesday used the city’s annual investors conference to take some new shots at Gov. Bruce Rauner, days before legislators return to Springfield to try to break the logjam over public school funding.

Asked to respond to Rauner’s claim that Chicago schools are mismanaged, Emanuel said test scores, graduation rates and college attendance are all improving.

He said he cannot be responsible for the mistakes of prior administrations.

Then he said Rauner is one to talk.

“If it comes to management, the last person I’m going to take advice from is someone who has $15 billion in unpaid bills, the largest under any governor’s watch,” he said. “I could put 20 names in a hat and pull one out and that would be a person I’d listen to before a person who owes $1 billion to schools across this state.”

He wasn’t finished. Emanuel said he’d rather listen “to any undergraduate in a school in our city” than take advice from Rauner, who has prided himself for years as a proponent for better education.

Emanuel then warned Rauner, “Don’t govern out of anger,” and said Chicago’s public schools will open as scheduled Sept. 5.