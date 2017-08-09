Man Shot To Death Walking Home From Work, Family Looking For Answers

CHICAGO (CBS) – A long-time employee of a popular bakery in Chicago was shot and killed as he walked home from work.

Aristeo Soriano was a father of four and grandfather of five.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story from outside D’Amato’s Bakery, where the victim worked.

“I loved him so much,” cried Magaly Soriano. “I’m going to miss him telling me I love you princess.”

Magaly Soriano wipes away tears as she speaks about her father, Aristeo Soriano. She recalls a random comment he made in the past.

“When one day I die, I don’t want you to suffer that much. But it’s too hard for me,” Soriano said.

Soriano was shot to death on his way home from work. He stopped to visit a friend in the 1300 block of West Huron Street around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. As he entered the front door, someone started shooting. Then, a person in a blue van drove away.

Crisis Responder Andrew Holmes is offering a $1000 reward, for information.

“Anyone that has surveillance footage, or even if you were out here and you seen it, just come forward,” Holmes said. “Don’t wait for a knock at your door. Let’s knock at their door and get these people apprehended and into custody.”

Soriano had just left his overnight baking shift at D’Amato’s, where he has worked for the past 20 years.

“He was always there for all of our family. He was hard working,” said Tracey Soriano, niece of Aristeo. “That’s all he worked for, for his family. That was his number one priority.”

Soriano not only supported his wife Amelia, of 32 years and four children, but sent money home to his mother and father, in Mexico.

“Nothing was taken. All his belongings were there, so why harm somebody?” Tracey Soriano said. “These people should learn how to work, work for a living, work for what they need or what they want.”

Soriano’s family is setting up a GoFundMe page. They want to bury him in Mexico and have him close to his mother and father. His parents had not seen him in the 20 years that he had been working in Chicago and sending them money to help support them.