Hinsdale Little League Team Inches Closer To World Series

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was pure joy in the western suburbs on Wednesday night.

The Hinsdale little league team scored a big comeback win in Indiana. They are now inching closer and closer to the Little League World Series.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story from Hinsdale, where the big party just wrapped up.

It’s standing room only at The Fuller House, and perhaps, the only place and time you will find kids sitting at the bar.

“We make exceptions for days like today, only for games like this,” said owner, Sam Vlahos.

You make exceptions when Hinsdale is marching toward the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

“I think this team has taken over the Cubs as the favorite team in this town,” said Jeff Lesniewicz.

Maybe the entire state, as Illinois’ representative in the Great Lakes Regional.

“South Side, North Side, West Side – let’s go Hinsdale,” he said.

The kids who packed the restaurant and bar to watch their friends take on Ohio were thrilled to watch the game on national television.

CBS: Tell me what it’s like to see your friends up there.

“It’s really cool to see them on TV and play, especially on ESPN. It’s really cool,” said Aiden Schackarg.

Carson Boggs’ brother is on the team and just last year, he was on the squad.

“I wanted to be where he is today, but it’s cool to see him do it,” Boggs said. “No jealously.”

Eleanor Monyek’s cheered on a former teammate, too.

“It’s a really fine experience playing little league and I learned a lot playing with them and it’s really cool seeing them play,” she said.

The moms and dads, boys and girls were a little nervous when Ohio took a 4-1 lead into the last inning. But they erupted when Hinsdale stormed back and won the game on a wild pitch.

“I feel good for all those kids and the coaches and this whole town,” Lesniewicz said. “That was awesome.”

Hinsdale plays for the Great Lakes Regional Championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. If they win that game, the team advances on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.