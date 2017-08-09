Levine: Avi Garcia’s Future With White Sox Could Go Either Way

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The long-term fate of Avisail Garcia with the White Sox is yet to be determined. The 26-year-old outfielder has had a breakout season that has included an All-Star Game appearance and new notoriety.

This recognition had other teams asking about his availability before the non-waiver deadline had passed. A trip to the Disabled List put the kibosh on any possible trade taking place by Aug. 1 – not that the Sox were clamoring to move their newly established right fielder.

The team had put its faith in the Venezuela native’s abilities, based on the fact that he was going to get a great opportunity in 2017. A make-or-break opportunity for sure included a full chance to win back the right field job. Garcia was mostly used as the designated hitter in 2016. DH was a difficult enough role for veterans like Adam Dunn or Adam LaRoche, but Garcia did the job without complaining. He did seem uncomfortable, though, as a one-way player without a position in the field.

With expectations by both the organization and Garcia now in full motion for 2017, the question is how he is perceived by management in a rebuild plan.

“Right field today,” was General Manager’s Rick Hahn’s tongue-and-cheek response to the question of how Garcia fits in the plan. “It is good to have him back healthy. He is obviously having a very fine year. He is young enough to reasonably project him to be on this club going forward.”

He added: “At the same time, you are dealing with a player who only has two years of (team) control left. You must make a determination what the cost of control will look like when we are likely competing for an extended period of time versus some alternatives. I don’t think any determination has been made about any individual player right now.”

Maybe not, but with only two years of club control, the outfielder can be the driving force of the offense for the near future. Then again, he could bring a nice chip or two back at the trading deadline of 2018.

Garcia says he’d prefer to stay with the White Sox.

“I want to stay here my whole career. I have been here a long time,” he said. “I play the game hard every day. I hustle every day, so I think this is good for young guys to see that.”

Sox Manager Rickey Renteria had young players in Starlin Castro and Anthony Rizzo with the Cubs during 2014. As manager of the North Side team, Renteria was charged with building both players back to better seasons after they both slumped in 2013. The end result was a rebound and leadership roles for both after the Renteria year at the helm.

Does he see the leadership ability in Garcia as well?

“Avi is still developing as a player and he has a voice in the clubhouse. He has chimed in when we have had conversations with the players. He is growing in those roles. It is something with time and experience they start to garner respect from their teammates. After that, you feel more comfortable expressing yourself.”

Garcia had been leading the league in batting average prior to the break. A three-week slump beginning in mid-June took the outfielder’s average from .340 back down to a still-respectable .310 in a three-week period. He entered play with a .304/.348/487 slash line on Wednesday.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.