Victim Recounts Concert Stabbing At Northerly Island

(CBS) — How did a knife get past security? That’s the big question after a stabbing at a lakefront concert Tuesday night.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez spoke with one of the victims.

It was a night out to listen to live music at Northerly Island’s Huntington Bank Pavilion.

One concert-goer got close to the stage, but then got caught up in a scuffle between two men. She saw a knife hit the ground.

“That’s when I looked down, and I was like, ‘I think I might have gotten stabbed,’ and my son’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re bleeding – yes, you did,’” says the 34-year-old victim, who asked not the be identified.

She says she didn’t know either man involved in the disturbance.

Considering the crowd included parents, kids and several wheelchairs, she can’t believe what happened.

“I mean, that’s something I’m going to think about for the rest of my life — not to take kids with me for a show,” she says.

The victim’s friend shoved her own daughter of the way.

“It’s just a shame that one guy can ruin a good time for multiple people and give that a bad name. It wasn’t that type of environment at all.”

Another concert-goer was stabbed and taken to the hospital. A suspect was in police custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Live Nation, which put on the Tuesday night show featuring punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, said safety is the top priority.

“We are reviewing our search procedures and working with the Chicago police department to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the group said in a statement.

CBS security consultant Ross Rice says metal detector wands are only as good as the person using them. Walk-through detectors, he says, are far more effective.