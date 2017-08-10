2 Found Dead In South Suburban Glenwood

August 10, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: deaths, Glenwood, Police

(CBS) — Two people are dead after Glenwood police responded to a call from a man who claimed to have killed his wife and son, authorities said.

When officers showed up at a home near 194th and Minerva around 3:30 p.m. they found a man with self-inflicted injuries. Inside, they found two people dead — a female and a male — Glenwood Police Chief Demitrous Cook tells CBS 2.

Paramedics transported the injured man to a nearby hospital.

Police were waiting on a search warrant to begin their investigation, Cook says.

Illinois State Police are assisting.

