Long, Trevathan, Houston Among Bears Not Expected To Play In Preseason Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will be cautious with some of their key players returning from injury in Thursday’s preseason opener, holding out a list from action.
Kyle Long, Danny Trevathan and Lamarr Houston are among Bears not expected to play, as the team announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Connor Shaw, Markus Wheaton, Daniel Braverman, Harold Jones-Quartey and Jeremy Langford will be sidelined due to injury, as expected.
Long, Trevathan and Houston are each returning from major surgeries and offseason recoveries. Long suffered an ankle injury in November; Trevathan had surgery for a torn patellar tendon in December; Houston suffered a torn ACL in September. They’ve participated in some role during the early portion of training camp, but are yet to be fully active in practice.
The Bears will work three quarterbacks on Thursday, with Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez expected to play in the first half and Mitchell Trubisky set to play much of the second half.
Kickoff between the Bears and Broncos comes at 7 p.m. from Soldier Field.
