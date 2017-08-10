LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Credit Cards In Lost Wallet Used To Buy Fantasy Game Cards: Police

August 10, 2017 7:18 PM

(STMW) — A person who picked up a lost wallet last month in the western suburbs didn’t exactly do the right thing, choosing to use the credit cards inside to buy Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

The male, whose age was unknown, found the wallet about 11 a.m. July 7 in the 2500 block of West 75th Street in Naperville, according to Naperville police.

He took credit cards from the wallet and used them to buy Yu-Gi-Oh! cards at businesses in Naperville and Oswego, police said.

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a fantasy game originating in Japanese “manga.”

Anyone recognizing him should call police at (630) 420-6006.

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch