Second City, SNL Star Rachel Dratch Receives Chicago Parking Ticket Notice From 1997

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is being a “Debbie Downer” for one comedic actress.

Former “Saturday Night Live” star, Rachel Dratch received Wednesday a parking ticket notice from the City of Chicago.

No joke: the ticket is from 1997! Yes, literally she recieved a notice for a 20-year-old, unpaid parking ticket.

“Chicago does not f around,” Dratch wrote on Twitter. “I received this parking ticket in the mail today. Look at date. It’s from TWENTY years ago.”

The ticket, issued on Dec. 8, 1997, was written at 150 W. North Ave., about a block away from Second City, where she was a cast member at the time.

The citation fee is $73.20.

Dratch was a member of the mainstage cast at the Second City Chicago, where she performed in four separate revues and won two Jeff Awards for “Best Actress in a Revue” according to her bio on the theatre’s site. The shows included “Piñata Full of Bees”, “Citizen Gates”, “Paradigm Lost”, and “Promise Keepers, Losers Weepers”.

In addition to her Mainstage credits, her and Tina Fey premiered their highly-acclaimed two woman show, “Dratch and Fey”, at Second City Chicago.

After four years at Second City, from 1995 to 1998, Dratch then went on to star on “Saturday Night Live” from 1999 to 2006. After leaving SNL, she continued to work in television and film, playing roles in 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, The Middle, Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, Parks and Recreation, and more; and made film appearances in Sisters, Just Go With It, The Grief of Others, and more.

So again, the 20-year-old parking ticket is not a joke or part of a “Debbie Downer” sketch.

Dratch will have to pay the fine, unless she contests it.