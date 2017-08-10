Man Charged With Firing Shots At Chicago Police In Montclare

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with firing shots at Chicago Police officers during a chase late Sunday in the Northwest Side Montclare neighborhood has been ordered held on a $250,000 bond.
Arthuro Martinez, 33, faces two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of possessing and driving a stolen vehicle, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. He also faces multiple traffic offenses.
On Wednesday, Judge James Brown ordered Martinez held at Cook County Jail on a $250,000 bond, court records show.
Officers were at the intersection of Grand and Harlem at 11:24 p.m. Sunday when they noticed Martinez driving erratically in a silver Toyota, police said. He then turned east on Grand and fired shots at the officers.
Following a chase, the Toyota struck a pole near Ashland and Fullerton as Martinez attempted to make a turn, police said. He was taken into custody before being taken to Illinois Masonic Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An officer who was injured at the scene was treated and released from a hospital, police said. No other officers were injured.
Martinez, of the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15, court records show.
