Watch: Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky Throws First Preseason Touchdown To Victor Cruz

August 10, 2017 8:54 PM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Chris Emma, Denver Broncos, Mitchell Trubisky, Victor Cruz

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — A buzz went through Soldier Field as Mitchell Trubisky took over for his first preseason action, and the excitement only increased as he connected with Victor Cruz for a touchdown.

Trubisky took over with 1:55 remaining in the first half, leading the Bears 50 yards down field. He went 4-for-4 for 24 yards and the touchdown, a two-yard strike to Cruz.

Watch the touchdown below, courtesy of the NFL’s official twitter account.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch