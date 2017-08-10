City Of Chicago Offers Advice In Event Of Nuclear Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — What should one do in the event of a nuclear attack?

Not long ago, it seemed like an abstract question. That was before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who have been escalating military threats recently.

Just today, Trump said his earlier warning about bringing “fire and fury” upon the communist nation may not have been tough enough. When asked what could be tougher, he said, “We’ll see.”

The threat of nuclear war is much scarier that the reality, as the New York Times notes in this report.

Still …

The City Of Chicago, as it happens, has a whole page dedicated to the topic on its website.

IF YOU ARE NEAR THE BLAST:

Turn away and close and cover your eyes to prevent damage to your sight

Drop to the ground face down and place your hands under your body

Remain flat until the heat and two shock waves have passed

IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE WHEN THE BLAST OCCURS:

Find something to cover your mouth and nose, such as a scarf, handkerchief, or other cloth

Remove any dust from your clothes by brushing, shaking, and wiping in a ventilated area. However, cover your mouth and nose while you do this.

Move to a shelter, basement, or other underground area, preferably located away from the direction that the wind is blowing.

Remove clothing since it may be contaminated. If possible, take a shower, wash your hair, and change clothes before you enter the shelter.

IF YOU ARE ALREADY IN A SHELTER OR BASEMENT:

Cover your mouth and nose with a facemask or other material (such as a scarf or handkerchief) until you know that the fallout cloud has passed.

Shut off ventilation systems and seal doors or windows. After the fallout cloud has passed, unseal the doors and windows to allow some air circulation.

Stay inside until authorities say it is safe to come out

Listen to the local radio or television for information and advice. Authorities may direct you to stay in your shelter or evacuate to a safer place.

If you must go out, cover your mouth and nose with a damp towel

Use stored food and drinking water. Do not eat local fresh food or drink water from open water supplies.

Clean and cover any open wounds on your body

North Korea, according to experts, currently doesn’t have the capability to launch a nuclear missile at Chicago. Although their ambitions to become a nuclear military power are unquestioned.