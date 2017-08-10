Levine: White Sox Pitchers Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland Could Find New Homes

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — While the non-waiver trade deadline has passed, White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez and left-hander Derek Holland remain available for contending teams.

The question lingers, is anyone interested?

The Orioles, among others, have shown interest in both Gonzalez and Holland, according to sources. In order to make trades in August, a player must be placed on revocable waivers. If he passes, his current team can trade him anywhere without restriction. If an opposing team claims him, that’s the only club that a trade can be negotiated with.

Gonzalez and Holland are both set to hit free agency in November. The White Sox’s hope is that there will be an urgency for contending clubs to fortify their pitching rotation, as they themselves remain in the mode of acquiring younger talent.

Gonzalez, 33, is 6-10 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 18 starts. When he’s making his pitches, he remains a quality arm capable of working deep into games, like he did Wednesday in firing eight innings of one-run ball in a win against the first-place Astros.

Holland, 30, would be more of a gamble for a contending team. He’s 6-11 with a 5.25 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 23 appearances.

Gonzalez has reinvented himself and found success with the White Sox since the Orioles released him in 2015, and it’s been an opportunity he’s thankful for.

“It would be bittersweet for sure,” Gonzales said of the possibility to a trade to a contending club. “The White Sox gave me an opportunity to come and pitch and perform again. To leave, you would be missing a lot of guys who are close to you. Going to a new team, it can be pretty tough. It would not be easy It would be hard to the family moving as well. I will try not to think about it.”

Scouts have noticed an uptick in Gonzalez’s command of late, though he was hit hard for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Red Sox last Thursday.

“Four of the last five (starts) were really good,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of Gonzalez. “You see (the results) when he is attacking the strike zone and commanding both sides of the plate. He did a very nice job against a real good hitting ball club (in the Astros).”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.