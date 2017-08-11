Army Mother Pushes For Change In Warrenville To Honor Her Son

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a decade after her Army son was killed in Iraq, his mother continues to press for a change in Warrenville.
Sandra Smith would like to see the U.S. post office in Warrenville renamed to honor her son, Corporal Jeffrey Williams.
Williams was her oldest son. When she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and began to feel ill, she said Jeffrey stepped to the plate, helping around the house. Just after graduation from Wheaton-Warrenville High School in 2003, Williams left for the army, with his mom in mind. She said he became a medic in the army and hoped to one day become a cardiologist to help fix her heart.
But in 2005, just six months after Corporal Williams was sent to Iraq, an IED killed him.
Since his death, Smith has been pressing congressmen to assist her in renaming the post office in Warrenville after her son. It’s where Williams spent a lot of time, paying bills for his sick mom. People there remember Williams as a young man who always had time to stop and chat.
There’s a petition online.