Man Wounded In Chicago Lawn Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Someone fired multiple shots at the man from a passing blue sedan while he was standing on a street corner about 12:05 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago Police.
The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the torso and right arm, police said. His condition had stabilized.
