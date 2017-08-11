Family Of Electrocuted Teen Files Lawsuit Against ComEd, Others

(CBS) – A family in Streator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ComEd and a handful of other companies, after a 17-year-old student on a work-study program was electrocuted last month.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“I want to make changes. I want something done about this,” says Nikki Rambo.
She is the mother of Hunter Wolfe, who died less than a month ago.
His family says he was on a work-study program. His mother says Hunter was electrocuted doing a task without supervision or proper instruction.
“My kid was 17. Why would he know there was a line up above him? Why would he?”
The lawsuit alleges negligence by five defendants, including ComEd and Norfolk Southern Railway and seeks damages.
WBBM is seeking a response from ComEd and the railroad.