Family Of Electrocuted Teen Files Lawsuit Against ComEd, Others

August 11, 2017 6:00 AM

(CBS) – A family in Streator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ComEd and a handful of other companies, after a 17-year-old student on a work-study program was electrocuted last month.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

“I want to make changes.  I want something done about this,” says Nikki Rambo.

Hunter Wolfe (courtesy: Nikki Rambo)

She is the mother of Hunter Wolfe, who died less than a month ago.

His family says he was on a work-study program. His mother says Hunter was electrocuted doing a task without supervision or proper instruction.

“My kid was 17. Why would he know there was a line up above him?  Why would he?”

The lawsuit alleges negligence by five defendants, including ComEd and Norfolk Southern Railway and seeks damages.

WBBM is seeking a response from ComEd and the railroad.

 

