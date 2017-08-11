2 Found Dead After Man Called 911 Confessing He Killed Wife, Son

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating a double homicide in south suburban Glenwood, after a man called 911 saying he had killed his wife and son.
Officers responded to a home near 194th and Minerva around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and found 68-year-old Delphenia Williams and 33-year-old Irven Williams dead on the second floor. Police have not said how they were killed.
The woman’s husband, who had called 911, was found in the garage, and had suffered self-inflicted cuts. The husband was taken to the hospital.
Investigators have not said what the apparent motive for the murders was.
Neighbors were in shock.
“The times that I was around them, very good people; both of them, very good people. Seemed to be a pretty happy couple,” Carolyn Phillips said.
Police said they have been called to the house before, but they wouldn’t describe the nature of those calls.
“I have never seen any problems over there at all, never. They seemed like they got along good, and nice family. The mother was always out there watering the plants. So I’ve never seen any problems at all,” neighbor Mike Stephens said.
Autopsies for the wife and son were scheduled for Friday.