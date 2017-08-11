Kris Bryant On Bryce Harper-Cubs Speculation: ‘He’d Be A Good Addition’

(CBS) The words came in free-flowing conversation, with a laugh attached and a rapport with radio hosts whom he visits with regularly.

So keep that context in mind when processing Cubs star Kris Bryant commenting on Nationals star and good friend Bryce Harper’s looming free agency after the 2018 season. In an interview with Dan Bernstein and Jason Goff on 670 The Score on Friday afternoon, it was pointed out that a similar bond between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade led to them teaming up in the NBA and leading the Heat to a pair of championships.

Bryant digested the thought that and responded.

“Baseball’s a little different from basketball, I feel like,” Bryant said. “But we’ll definitely welcome him here. He’d be a good addition.”

The Harper-to-the-Cubs speculation has been swirling for quite some time now, and the two have handled it by more or less simply embracing the madness of it. When the Cubs visited the Nationals in late June, the players and their wives posed for a photo, which Harper posted to Instagram with “#Back2BackOneDay.”

When the Nationals visited the Cubs for a three-game series last weekend, Jessica Bryant and Kayla Harper joined in the fun and added fuel to the speculation by taking a photo and posting it to social media with the message “Fans want it … & we are more than good with this idea…” that was followed by “#HarperToTheCubs.”

So, what’s up with all this?

“Nothing,” Bryant said with a laugh. “Just having fun with it. I kind of feel bad that when Bryce comes into town or just when we were playing them (in Washington D.C.), everybody wants to ask him about, you know, is he going to play for the Cubs or any of that? He doesn’t know. I mean, that’s still a year away. So much can change until then.”

The 25-year-old Bryant (2016) and the 24-year-old Harper (2015) are the two reigning National League MVPs, and their friendship dates back to their days growing up in Las Vegas.