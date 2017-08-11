Suit: Woodfield Mall Has Over-Charged Candy Retailer

(CBS) — The founder of GetHappy candy is suing Woodfield Mall because she says Woodfield has over-charged her small business by at least $100,000.
GetHappy is suffering “immediate and continuing harm,” according to its lawsuit against Woodfield Mall.
“When you have a 48 percent – on average – annual increase in real estate taxes, there’s something fishy and something suspicious. Something doesn’t quite fit right,” says Lindsay Erickson.
Her lawsuit says Woodfield failed to tell her before she signed a lease that it was planning $20 million in capital expenditures – and that it concealed other things.
She says the money she’s being asked to pay is unsustainable for her small business. She’s asking for damages.
GetHappy has four retail stores in the Chicago area.
WBBM is trying to reach a spokesperson for Woodfield Mall for comment on the lawsuit.