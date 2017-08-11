WATCH: Man Steals Child’s Wagon

(CBS) – It wasn’t just a wagon, it was 17-month-old Sasha’s favorite ride.
But the child’s $185 Radio Flyer is gone, no thanks to a thief who walked through a West Loop condo gate and left with the canopied fire engine-red wagon.
It was all captured on surveillance video.
“We just bought a townhouse,” Sasha’s mother, Aleona Domin, tells CBS 2’s Brad Edwards. “This is the first thing that we bought her that was huge that we could store — and it got stolen in three days.”
Before the theft, the parents took photos of Sasha riding in the wagon, because she lit up.
“Hopefully, maybe somebody saw this dude walking around with a wagon without a child,” Domin says.
Police took a report over the phone, she says.