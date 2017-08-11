Man, 29, Critically Hurt In West Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a robbery Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Someone tried to rob the 29-year-old about 7:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Oakley, according to Chicago Police. During the robbery, he was shot in his abdomen and buttocks.
He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, but was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
