Levine: White Sox’s Carlos Rodon Showing Flashes Of Being An Ace

CHICAGO (CBS) — The future is now for White Sox left-hander Carols Rodon.

After a delayed start to the season that saw him miss nearly three months with bicps bursitis, Rodon has been impressive in his past three starts, showing flashes of being an ace. In that span, he has a a 2.01 ERA, had some of the best command of his career (24 strikeouts against three walks) and notably worked deep into games.

That included Rodon throwing eight innings of two-run ball without walking a batter in taking a no-decision in the White Sox’s 3-2 win against the Astros in 11 innings on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was the longest outing of the 24-year-old Rodon’s big league career.

“My goal is to stay out and do my job,” Rodon said of going deeper in games.

Rodon’s quality performances of late have come against top competition in the form of three first-place teams, and they serve as a sign that the White Sox can expect him to lead a young, talented and evolving pitching rotation in the near future. Amid the White Sox’s rebuild, Rodon is now the longest-tenured member of the team’s rotation, dating back to his debut in 2015.

The frustration for Rodon in missing three months was real and intense, and Rodon disliked being away from the team for such long stretches as he rehabbed in Glendale, Ariz. For the season, Rodon is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in eight starts.

“We are getting there now,” Rodon said. “I am getting better and the arm is coming through. I am definitely getting stronger.”

“I am commanding and attacking the zone. I am letting them swing the bats and not hurting myself (with walks). I am just going at them.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.