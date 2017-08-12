STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED: Violence Erupts, Car Slams Into Protesters In Charlottesville, Va.

Chance The Rapper Headlines Annual Bud Billiken Parade

August 12, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Bud Billiken Day Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper rode through the streets of his Chicago hometown as grand marshal of the city’s back-to-school parade.

The 24-year-old rapper sat atop a white convertible waving at the crowds during Saturday’s Bud Billiken Parade, which welcomes Chicago children back for the new school year.

Paul Maulden has attended the parade since he was a child and says it remains as relevant now as it was then.

“The message is always important. Education is important. I want to see the children grow up and get a great education.”

The parade started in 1929.

Chance is also performing a free concert tonight. The concert will take place at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University at 5 p.m.

The performer was handing out free tickets at the parade.

