Chance The Rapper Headlines Annual Bud Billiken Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper rode through the streets of his Chicago hometown as grand marshal of the city’s back-to-school parade.
The 24-year-old rapper sat atop a white convertible waving at the crowds during Saturday’s Bud Billiken Parade, which welcomes Chicago children back for the new school year.
Paul Maulden has attended the parade since he was a child and says it remains as relevant now as it was then.
“The message is always important. Education is important. I want to see the children grow up and get a great education.”
The parade started in 1929.
Chance is also performing a free concert tonight. The concert will take place at the Auditorium Theater of Roosevelt University at 5 p.m.
The performer was handing out free tickets at the parade.