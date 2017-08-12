Mega Million Jackpot Ticket Sold In Chicago Suburb

PALOS HEIGHTS (CBS) — We have a Mega Millions lottery winner–right here in the Chicago suburbs.
A $393 million dollar jackpot ticket was sold at a popular local barbecue place in Palos Heights.
The Mega Millions prize has been building since late April, making this the fifth largest pot of money in the game’s history.
Then last night, the numbers aligned for someone who purchased a ticket at Nick’s barbecue on Harlem Avenue.
Locals can’t believe it because of the odds and for another reason.
“I and my wife go there a few times a month. Never even knew they had lottery. Get some sandwiches there. Others said the same thing. Didn’t even know they sold tickets,” said Abder Najem.
The winner hasn’t come forward. The numbers are: 23, 33 53, 56 and 58. The Mega ball is 6.
Restaurant owner Nick Andricopulos gets a bonus of $500,000 for selling the ticket.