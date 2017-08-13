Bears Claim Kicker Roberto Aguayo Off Waivers

By Chris Emma–
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — Roberto Aguayo, the 2016 second-round pick released by the Buccaneers, has landed with the Bears.
The Bears claimed Aguayo off waivers on Sunday, two days after he was released by the Buccaneers. Veteran receiver Rueben Randle was placed on injured reserve in conjunction with the signing.
By signing Aguayo, the Bears have added competition for incumbent kicker Connor Barth, who was signed to the team last year after losing his job to Aguayo in Tampa.
Aguayo was a surprising second-round pick to the Bucs last year, given that kickers are rarely drafted so highly — if at all. He struggled mightily as a rookie, hitting on just 22 of 31 field goals and missing two extra points. The misses continued during this preseason, forcing Tampa Bay to part ways after just one season.
The Bears last Sunday released kicker Andy Phillips, an undrafted rookie brought into training camp. Phillips had missed four field goals last Saturday during a practice at Soldier Field.
Now, Barth will again have competition from a familiar foe.
