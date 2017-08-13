Bears WR Markus Wheaton Suffers Broken Finger

By Chris Emma–

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — For the first time since undergoing an appendectomy, Markus Wheaton was back on the practice field, but his day was short.

Wheaton suffered a broken pinkie finger in his left hand, Bears coach John Fox confirmed after practice on Sunday. The details to a recovery are not yet known.

“I don’t know the full extent,” Fox said. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on with it, but he did break his finger.”

The injury to Wheaton occurred midway through practice on Sunday as he was catching a pass in 7-on-7 drills. Wheaton was in clear pain and left with team personnel, who assisted him away on a cart.

Wheaton signed with the Bears on a two-year, $11 million ($6 million guaranteed) deal this past offseason as a veteran deep threat added to a new mix at receiver. He played in just three games last season, a year riddled by a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery.

The Bears also lost defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a concussion in Sunday’s practice. Akiem Hicks (Achilles soreness), Mark Sanchez (ankle bruise) and Dion Sims (shoulder) did not participate in practice.

Sunday brought the Bears’ final open practice at Olivet Nazarene. The team will hold a closed practice on Monday before headed back to Lake Forest.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.