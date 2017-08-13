Chicago Police Captain Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Squad Car

(STMW) — A captain in the Chicago Police Calumet District died early Sunday after he was found unconscious in his squad car on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side, police said.
Captain James Lavoy, 50, was found in his police vehicle about 12:10 a.m. on I-94 near the Stony Island feeder ramp, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., authorities said.
There were no signs of trauma, and he may have suffered a “cardiac event,” police said.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to discuss Lavoy’s death during a press conference at 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)