2 Dead, 20 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

(STMW) — Two people were killed and at least 20 others have been wounded in separate shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was gunned down in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the woman lying on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 54th Street. The woman had been shot in the neck and legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died, according to Chicago Police.

Less than an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot to death in the Old Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was involved in a fight with two other males at 12:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either of the fatalities.

The two homicides were among 12 people shot between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 6:52 a.m. Sunday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. The 25-year-old man was in the 1000 block of West Montrose when a black vehicle approached and someone wearing a black hoodie exited the vehicle and opened fire, police said. The man suffered wto gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken in “grave” condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

About 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was standing in the street in the first block of North Central when a black Impala pulled up and someone got out and fired shots, police said. Bullets grazed the man’s head and right hand. His condition was stabilized at a hospital.

About 3:25 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the left foot while he was standing in the street in the 11300 block of South State in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was in an alley about 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Wabansia in Austin when a black Nissan pulled up and someone inside fired shots in his direction, police said. The man was shot in the right leg and later showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

About 2:30 a.m., a 32-year-old man was critically wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. He was standing on a porch in front of a home in the 900 block of West 54th Street when people in a vehicle drove by and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the left leg and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 39-year-old man was wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting about 1:50 a.m. Sunday on the West Side. He was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2500 block of West Division when shots rang out and he was struck in the right hip, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 11:19 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West 18th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 50-year-old man heard shots and felt pain about 11:10 p.m. while he was walking in the 3400 block of West Madison in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 10:40 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He was in an argument in the 1200 block of West 71st Place when another male pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in his left leg, police said. The man showed up at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in another Austin neighborhood attack. He was driving at 10:13 p.m. in the 800 block of North Cicero when another vehicle pulled up next to him in traffic and someone inside opened fire, police said. The boy was shot in the right hip and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 10 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 27 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

