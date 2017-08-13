Police Searching For Driver Who Fatally Hit Woman In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are on the hunt for a man with distinctive footwear and a specific car.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that he is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Gresham.
Police say the suspect crashed into a 38-year-old woman trying to cross the street around 8:30 Saturday night. The woman died from the impact a short time later at Chris Hospital.
She has not yet been identified.
CPD sent out an alert early Sunday morning. They are asking the public’s help in identifying the man wearing red shorts and red shoes. He was driving a white Cadillac CTS Sedan. The vehicle has a sunroof and was last seen zooming away South on the 8200 block of Cottage Grove.
Detectives from the Major Accidents Investigative Unit are asking anyone with additional pictures or videos to send them their way.