3 Men From Illinois Shot And Killed At Wisconsin Drag Racing Event

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men from Illinois were shot and killed Sunday night after a drag racing event in Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff David Beth said three men had been shot at point-blank range near a near a concession stand in a parking lot.

Two of the victims died at the scene, a third died on the way to the hospital. Beth said all three victims were from Illinois; at least two of them were from west suburban Aurora.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Police Sgt. Mark Malecki said it appears the shooting was gang-related, and the victims were targeted.

“If you can imagine people on site kind of setting up tent and selling food – these gentlemen were there among other people, and the shooter went almost around other people to shoot the three persons,” he said. “We believe it was one person, and we are working on all possible leads as to who it might have been. As to any kind of possibility of who it might have been, we’re checking all avenues as far as that’s concerned.”

Malecki said the victims were known gang members, and investigators are looking into the possibility the shooter is in a rival gang.

More than 5,000 people were at the raceway for a car show and race known as Larry’s Fun Fest.

Malecki said the gunman remained at large Monday morning.

“It’s all still under investigation. We were out there all last night doing the best we can with what we’ve got thus far,” he said.

Aurora police said they were assisting authorities in Wisconsin in their investigation, but declined further comment.