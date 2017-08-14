Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Next Monday

(CBS) Single-game tickets for Blackhawks regular-season home games for the upcoming season go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
Chicago opens the regular season by hosting Pittsburgh on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The Blackhawks are coming off a season in which they finished first in the Western Conference but were swept in the first round of the playoffs. They’ve since undergone a significant roster overhaul, headlined by the trade that brought Brandon Saad back and sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus.