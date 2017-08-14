Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Suspect In Chatham Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect who was driving a white car that fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
At 8:27 p.m., 39-year-old Dominique Wilbourn was trying to cross the street from east to west in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove when she was struck by the white Cadillac CTS, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The car, which has a sunroof, then sped away south on Cottage Grove.
Wilbourn was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., authorities said. She lived about a block away from the crash. An autopsy Sunday did not rule on Wilbourn’s cause and manner of death, pending further studies.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
